[KBS EXCLUSIVE] Special Team Questions Ex-Secret Service Chief, Education Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case summoned Park Chong-jun, former chief of the Presidential Security Service, and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho for questioning on Friday afternoon.Both Park and Lee showed up at the team's headquarters at the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office shortly before 2 p.m.The team, which grilled former secret service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon for 17 hours Thursday, is examining allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the agency to obstruct law enforcement in January to avoid arrest over his martial law move.Kim, who is suspected of relaying an order from Yoon to delete data from secure phones used by military commanders involved in martial law, has said Park was in charge at the time.The education minister, who was not among the Cabinet members present at a meeting called shortly before Yoon declared martial law, will likely face questions about his attendance at a meeting held in the early hours of December 4 to revoke the decree.The team previously questioned Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Science and ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im.