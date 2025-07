Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has strongly criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for attempting to increase the special activity funds for the presidential office in the latest supplementary budget bill.At a strategy meeting held at the National Assembly on Friday, PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog accused the DP of hypocrisy, calling the move a “textbook example of double standards” since the party opposed such funds while in opposition.Deputy floor leader Yoo Sang-beom added that the DP “sneakily” submitted the request in writing without specifying the amount, calling this “indefensible.”Kim Eun-hye, the PPP’s chief policy aide, also demanded an apology and a proper explanation, arguing the funds have nothing to do with the people’s livelihoods.