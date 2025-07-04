Ruling Party Urges Ex-President’s Arrest over Pyongyang Drone Incursion, Alleges Treason

The Democratic Party has called for the immediate rearrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of treason for allegedly ordering a drone incursion into Pyongyang and saying this constitutes “aiding foreign aggression.”
At a Supreme Council meeting held at the National Assembly on Friday, acting party leader Kim Byung-kee said the order could have triggered a military conflict with North Korea, calling it “a betrayal of the people and the state.”
The remarks follow media reports citing a military officer’s recorded testimony submitted to the special counsel investigating Yoon’s December 3 martial law directive.
Ruling party Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-heui urged prosecutors to investigate a secret meeting held after discussions of martial law by Yoon’s aides, calling it a “coup consultation.”
She also said prosecuting first lady Kim Keon-hee on allegations of stock manipulation would be the first step toward restoring public trust in financial markets.
Other ruling party lawmakers demanded answers over bundles of cash reportedly found at a former minister’s home, suggesting a possible connection to the martial law incident.