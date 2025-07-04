Ruling Party Urges Ex-President’s Arrest over Pyongyang Drone Incursion, Alleges Treason

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party has called for the immediate rearrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of treason for allegedly ordering a drone incursion into Pyongyang and saying this constitutes “aiding foreign aggression.”At a Supreme Council meeting held at the National Assembly on Friday, acting party leader Kim Byung-kee said the order could have triggered a military conflict with North Korea, calling it “a betrayal of the people and the state.”The remarks follow media reports citing a military officer’s recorded testimony submitted to the special counsel investigating Yoon’s December 3 martial law directive.Ruling party Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-heui urged prosecutors to investigate a secret meeting held after discussions of martial law by Yoon’s aides, calling it a “coup consultation.”She also said prosecuting first lady Kim Keon-hee on allegations of stock manipulation would be the first step toward restoring public trust in financial markets.Other ruling party lawmakers demanded answers over bundles of cash reportedly found at a former minister’s home, suggesting a possible connection to the martial law incident.