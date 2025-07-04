Environment Ministry Launches Emergency Response to Lovebugs in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

The environment ministry has begun emergency control operations on Mount Gyeyang in Incheon, where a massive spike in the number of lovebugs has caused severe discomfort for residents.The ministry announced on Friday that nearly 50 personnel have been deployed to carry out a large-scale removal using blowers, insect nets and water sprayers, while also cleaning up decaying lovebug carcasses that are producing foul odors.To enhance effectiveness, light-based insect traps have been installed after successful preliminary tests.The ministry also plans to expand its joint response system with local governments in preparation for future outbreaks of other insects, such as mayflies and lanternflies.Officials say they are working on long-term solutions, including AI-powered forecasting tools and legal frameworks to designate species that may require formal management.The lovebug, believed to have originated in southern China, is a non-native species first detected in South Korea in 2015.Since 2022, major outbreaks have occurred annually in June and July, particularly in the Seoul metropolitan area.