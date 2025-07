Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecutor team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has launched its first official probe, focusing on stock manipulation allegations involving Sambu Construction.At a press briefing Friday, deputy special prosecutor Oh Jung-hee confirmed thatthe team summoned for questioning Lee Eung-geun, former CEO of Sambu Construction and that materials were seized during a late-night raid on Sambu’s headquarters.The team plans to swiftly analyze the evidence while continuing to interview key figures.Authorities are also investigating whether the company’s recent relocation was intended to destroy evidence.The former first lady is suspected of being linked to the scheme, in which company insiders allegedly spread false information to inflate share prices, possibly with advance knowledge or ties to her associates.