Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for a fundamental shift in South Korea’s growth strategy, warning that concentrated development has created privileged elites and deepened regional inequality.Speaking at a town hall event in Daejeon on Friday, Lee said past high-growth policies under Park Chung-hee had both advantages and drawbacks, contributing to economic success but also fostering imbalance.He emphasized the need to dismantle entrenched privileges and build a fairer economic system where small businesses with potential can thrive, while large businesses that fail can exit the market.He pointed to Sejong City’s stalled development as an administrative capital as a symbol of ongoing regional neglect.Lee also criticized the previous administration for slashing research and development budgets, saying it dealt a heavy blow to science-driven cities like Daejeon.