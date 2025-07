Photo : YONHAP News

The government has ordered SK Telecom(SKT) to waive early termination fees for users who canceled contracts after a major SIM data breach, citing the company’s responsibility for the incident.The Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday that SKT violated its legal obligation to provide secure communication services and failed to properly protect sensitive user data.Officials warned that if the company refuses to comply, it could face corrective orders or even deregistration under the Telecommunications Business Act.Authorities added that customers who switched carriers due to the hack are entitled to refunds, and emphasized the need for SKT to present a clear compensation plan promptly.The breach in April allowed for the potential cloning of SIM cards and interception of calls and messages, raising serious concerns about user safety.