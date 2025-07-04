Gov’t to Spend Record 88.5 Trillion Won to Address Population Aging in 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is set to spend a record 88-point-five trillion won, approximately 65 billion U.S. dollars, this year to address low birth rates and the aging population, marking a six-point-four percent increase from 2024.The Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy and the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Friday that the 2025 implementation plan includes 300 key tasks for the central government to carry out in the final year of the current five-year strategy.Of the total, 28-point-six trillion won will be dedicated to direct measures to combat the declining birth rate, which represents a 13 percent increase in funding from the previous year.Local governments are implementing six-thousand-741 projects tailored to regional needs, with combined spending rising 14-point-one percent to 12-point-two trillion won.Officials say they have introduced performance evaluations and will restructure underperforming programs in consultation with fiscal authorities.