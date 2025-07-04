Menu Content

SKT to Bolster Investment toward Information Security, Waive Contract Breach Penalties

Written: 2025-07-04 18:20:44Updated: 2025-07-04 19:10:14

Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom(SKT) pledged to bolster investment towards information security and to exempt breach of contract penalties for subscribers wishing to change mobile carriers following a hacking incident in April that resulted in data breach.

Such promises come after a joint government-civilian team that probed the hacking incident submitted a report to the National Assembly blaming the mobile carrier’s negligence for the data breach.

Meeting with the local press on Friday, SKT President and CEO Ryu Young-sang said the company gravely accepts the outcome of the two-month investigation, apologizing to its subscribers and the general public for the cyber infringement.

SKT will inject 700 billion won, or around 513 million U.S. dollars, over the next five years to enhance its data security, while elevating the rank of the office of information security chief officer to operate directly under the CEO.

The mobile carrier has also accepted the government's order to waive early termination fees for users who canceled or plan to cancel contracts by July 14 in response to the data breach.
