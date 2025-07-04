Pres. Lee to Send Envoys to Allies, Friendly Nations This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to send envoys to allies and friendly nations within this month.KBS has learned that the presidential office has picked former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seog as Lee's envoy to China.Park, a former Hong Kong correspondent for JoongAng Ilbo, had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in May 2017, while leading a South Korean delegation to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.A last-minute deliberation is underway to name the envoy to Japan, with the administration considering sending someone who had served in a high-level diplomatic post following an agreement to restore shuttle diplomacy between the two sides' leaders.The administration is looking to send National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Lee Jong-seok to the United States, as well as an envoy to Russia after Moscow expressed a resolve to improve bilateral ties amid its military cooperation with North Korea.