KOSPI Slips Almost Two Percent Due To Profit Taking

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) dropped nearly two percent Friday as investors unloaded shares following recent gains while keeping an eye on ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 61-point-99 points, or one-point-99 percent, to close at three-thousand-54-point-28.The decline came after the index reached its highest level in nearly four years, as attention now shifts to a looming U.S. tariff decision deadline and the upcoming trade talks between Korea and Washington where Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is scheduled to visit the U.S. this week.Samsung Electronics lost zero-point-78 percent, chip giant SK hynix dropped two-point-87 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution fell two-point-51 percent, biotech firm Samsung Biologics shed zero-point-57 percent and financial firm KB Financial tumbled four-point-11 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ slid 17-point-53 points, or two-point-21 percent, to close at 775-point-eight.