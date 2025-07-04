Nat'l Assembly Passes Contentious Extra Budget Worth 31.8 Tln

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed the government's extra budget plan totaling 31-point-eight trillion won, or around 23 billion U.S. dollars., amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).Out of 182 representatives from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties, 168 voted in favor of the budget bill at a plenary session late Friday, while three opposed and eleven abstained.The budget, which was expanded by one-point-three trillion won during a parliamentary review, includes 12-point-two trillion won set aside for the Lee Jae Myung administration's contentious payouts to help cover the public's living expenses.It has also reinstated special activity funds for state agencies and ministries, such as the presidential office the justice ministry, worth ten-point-five billion won, which were previously slashed by the DP last year when it was the main opposition.The main opposition PPP boycotted the plenary vote in protest of the living cost payouts, which it said would further weaken the nation's fiscal soundness, as well as in demanding the DP to apologize for reinstating the special activity funds.