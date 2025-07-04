Team Probing Martial Law Questions Ex-Pres. Yoon for Second Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law is questioning former President Yoon Suk Yeol for a second time on charges of insurrection.On Saturday morning, Yoon arrived at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, where the special team is based, without responding to questions from reporters.Following an initial interrogation on June 28, prosecutors summoned Yoon for a second session on Tuesday, which he failed to attend, leading them to reschedule it for Saturday.Investigators on the team are expected to grill Yoon over allegations that he ordered the obstruction of his own arrest in January related to the martial law decree, as well as the deletion of secure phone data, abuse of power in Cabinet procedures, and acts of treason.The treason charge is based on suspicions that Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun deployed drones to North Korea last October to provoke an inter-Korean armed clash or escalate cross-border tensions to justify the martial law decree.