Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise for Third Week, But Decline Likely Ahead

Gasoline and diesel prices at domestic gas stations have risen for a third consecutive week, though there are signs of a possible reversal as international oil prices stabilize.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation’s(KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline in the first week of July rose four-point-nine-two won on-week to one-thousand-688-point-one won per liter.Diesel prices also increased, up four-point-two-one won to one-thousand-531-point-four-two won per liter.However, international oil prices declined this week amid the looming deadline for tariff negotiations under the Trump administration, expectations of increased supply from OPEC+, and the potential resumption of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.An official from the Korea Petroleum Association said falling global prices, especially after the Iran-Israel ceasefire, will likely pull domestic fuel prices down starting next week, with that trend expected to continue.