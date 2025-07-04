Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise for Third Week, But Decline Likely Ahead

Written: 2025-07-05 13:32:26Updated: 2025-07-05 13:56:59

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise for Third Week, But Decline Likely Ahead

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices at domestic gas stations have risen for a third consecutive week, though there are signs of a possible reversal as international oil prices stabilize.

According to the Korea National Oil Corporation’s(KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline in the first week of July rose four-point-nine-two won on-week to one-thousand-688-point-one won per liter.

Diesel prices also increased, up four-point-two-one won to one-thousand-531-point-four-two won per liter.

However, international oil prices declined this week amid the looming deadline for tariff negotiations under the Trump administration, expectations of increased supply from OPEC+, and the potential resumption of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

An official from the Korea Petroleum Association said falling global prices, especially after the Iran-Israel ceasefire, will likely pull domestic fuel prices down starting next week, with that trend expected to continue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >