Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide on Sunday, with tropical nights and heat advisories likely to continue in many regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows on Sunday will range from 21 to 28 degrees Celsius, with Seoul expected to see a low of 25 degrees.Daytime highs will be similar to Saturday, reaching between 29 and 36 degrees nationwide, including 36 degrees in the southeastern city of Daegu and 32 degrees in Seoul.With heat advisories in place across the country, most regions are expected to see sweltering conditions, with apparent temperatures rising above 33 degrees during the day.Tropical nights are also likely to continue in many areas.Waves in all coastal waters on Sunday are forecast to remain relatively low, ranging between zero-point-five and two meters.