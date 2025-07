Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom(SKT) has begun providing information on refunds of early termination penalties imposed on users who wanted to switch their mobile carriers after a data breach in April caused by a hacking incident.On Saturday, SKT posted a notice and a link to the refund page on its T World online service app. The move follows a government order to waive the penalties, citing SKT’s negligence in the data breach.The waiver applies to those who were subscribed to SKT as of midnight on April 18, who have either canceled or plan to cancel their contracts by July 14 in response to the breach.The exemption does not cover monthly device installment payments.Applications will be accepted from July 15, and refunds will be transferred to applicants' financial account within seven days.