Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has authorized the dismissal of Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu, who was appointed by the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.At a press briefing on Saturday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Minister Lee had submitted his resignation, and his dismissal was finalized the previous day.The spokesperson noted that while the exact reason for Lee's resignation is unclear, the dismissal was approved under normal procedures.Lee had submitted his resignation in early June, ahead of the June 3 presidential election.