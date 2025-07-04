Special Counsel Questions Ex-President Yoon a Second Time on Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to the special counsel’s office Saturday morning for a second round of questioning in the probe into his failed December 3 martial law attempt.Prosecutors are looking not only at allegations that Yoon ordered aides to block his own arrest, but also at claims that he deleted secure phone data, interfered with Cabinet procedures, and sought foreign provocation to justify declaring martial law.Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared Saturday morning for a second round of questioning by the special prosecution team over allegations linked to his December 3 martial law attempt.The special prosecution team, led by prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, immediately opened the second round of interrogation by focusing on the key accusation that Yoon ordered obstruction of his own arrest in January related to the martial law decree.The special prosecution is also expected to question Yoon about other issues surrounding the martial law decree, including the deletion of secure phone data, abuse of power in Cabinet procedures, and acts of treason.Yoon's treason charge is based on suspicions that he and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun deployed drones to North Korea last October to provoke an inter-Korean armed clash or escalate cross-border tensions to justify martial law.The second round of questioning comes a week after the first interrogation on June 28. While prosecutors had initially summoned Yoon for a second session on Tuesday, Yoon did not attend, leading them to reschedule it for Saturday.The second session is expected to stretch late into the night.The special counsel has not ruled out summoning Yoon again if necessary.Yun Sohyang, KBS WORLD Radio news.