Politics

Yoon Questioned Again in Martial Law Case

Written: 2025-07-06 12:13:08Updated: 2025-07-06 13:39:10

Yoon Questioned Again in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol underwent a second round of questioning by the special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case.

Yoon returned home around midnight on Saturday, approximately 15 hours after arriving at the special counsel's office at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul.

The investigative team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, began questioning Yoon at 9 a.m. over allegations that he ordered the obstruction of his own arrest in January in connection with the martial law decree.

Investigators also reportedly questioned Yoon about the circumstances surrounding Cabinet meetings held before and after the decree, as well as allegations that he deliberately attempted to provoke a military response from North Korea to justify the measure.

The session concluded at approximately 6:30 p.m., lasting around eight and a half hours, excluding a one-hour lunch break.

Yoon then skipped dinner and spent about five hours reviewing the interrogation transcript before returning home.
