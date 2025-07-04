S. Korea's Top Security Adviser Heads to US for Talks on Summit, Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has departed for the United States to hold discussions with senior U.S. officials on a range of bilateral issues.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning before his departure, Wi stated that trade and security matters have been under active discussion between Seoul and Washington, and that his visit comes at a critical juncture in the talks.Wi noted that he had previously engaged in similar consultations with U.S. officials on the sidelines of the NATO Summit held in June in the Netherlands, and he described his current visit as a continuation of those discussions, adding that he would later share updates on their progress.Regarding the agenda, Wi said multiple pending issues will be addressed, including tariff negotiations and security-related matters.He also confirmed that preparations for a potential summit between the leaders of South Korea and the United States would be part of the discussions.Wi added that he is seeking a meeting with his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, during his three-day stay.