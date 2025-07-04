Ruling Bloc to Hold High-Level Policy Coordination Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party (DP), the government and the presidential office will convene a high-level policy coordination meeting on Sunday.This marks the first such meeting under the Lee Jae Myung administration and is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the official residence of the prime minister in Seoul.Prime Minister Kim Min-seok will preside over the session, which is expected to focus on implementing the supplementary budget, countering inflation, and strengthening safety measures against heatwaves and flooding.DP Floor Leader and Acting Chief Kim Byung-kee, along with the party's chief policymaker Jin Sung-joon, will attend. They will be joined by Yoon Chang-ryeol, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyung-il.From the presidential office, attendees will include chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and senior secretaries for civil affairs and economic growth.