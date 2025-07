Photo : YONHAP News

The number of business closures in the country surpassed one million in 2024 for the first time since records began.According to data released Sunday by the National Tax Service, a total of one million eight-thousand-282 individuals and corporations filed for business closure in 2024, an increase of 21-thousand-795 from the previous year.It is the first time the figure has exceeded one million since the nation began compiling such data in 1995.Closures stood at approximately 922-thousand in 2019, then declined for three consecutive years before surging to over 986-thousand in 2023 and crossing the one million threshold in 2024.The business closure rate has risen for two straight years, climbing from nine-point-02 percent in 2023 to nine-point-04 percent last year.This means that roughly nine percent of all businesses in the country shut down in 2024.