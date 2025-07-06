Menu Content

Trade Chiefs of S. Korea, US Hold Tariff Talks as July 9 Deadline Looms

Written: 2025-07-06 13:25:29Updated: 2025-07-06 13:33:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Top trade officials from South Korea and the United States have held tariff negotiations ahead of the July 9 deadline marking the end of a 90-day pause on U.S. tariffs.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

During the talks, Yeo outlined South Korea's position on the tariffs and presented a vision for a mutually beneficial cooperation framework in manufacturing.

He emphasized that the final agreement must include the removal or reduction of U.S. tariffs on automobiles and steel.

The ministry added that the two sides also discussed the possibility of extending the July 9 deadline to allow for more in-depth negotiations.

Both parties reportedly acknowledged they have been negotiating "in good faith" since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration and agreed on the need to further narrow their differences.
