This Year's College Entrance Exam Set for November 13

Written: 2025-07-06 13:58:17Updated: 2025-07-06 14:17:00

Photo : YONHAP News

This year's university entrance exam, known as the Suneung in Korean, is scheduled for November 13.

The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation, which oversees the production of the College Scholastic Ability Test, announced details of this year's exam on Sunday.

The institute said that questions will be designed so that students who have diligently followed the national curriculum and supplemented their studies with EBS lectures and textbooks can answer them successfully.

It emphasized that questions favoring students who rely heavily on private education and test-taking techniques will be excluded, while still maintaining an appropriate level of differentiation.

As in previous years, approximately 50 percent of the questions will be drawn from content provided by the state-run Education Broadcasting System (EBS).

The institute also said that questions will actively incorporate charts, illustrations, and passages from EBS materials.
