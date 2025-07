Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has sought a warrant to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said in a press briefing on Sunday that the team filed for the warrant with the Seoul Central District Court at 5:20 p.m.The charges listed in the warrant include special obstruction of official duty, violation of the Presidential Security Act, abuse of authority, and falsification of official documents in connection with martial law.But the team did not include treason related to allegations that Yoon ordered the deployment of drones to Pyongyang to provoke a reaction that would justify martial law, as the investigation into that matter is still ongoing.The warrant request comes less than three weeks after the team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, launched its investigation into the martial law case.