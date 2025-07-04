S. Korea’s Top Security Adviser Visits US ahead of July 9 Tariff Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has visited the United States to discuss trade and security issues ahead of the July 9 deadline marking the end of a 90-day pause on U.S. tariffs.Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Wi expressed hope that diplomatic and security relations between Seoul and Washington will have a positive impact on the ongoing tariff negotiations.When asked whether his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio could support the trade talks, Wi said he was hopeful.He noted that as national security advisers, both he and Rubio oversee the broader relationship between the two nations, and are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade.Wi added that while Rubio is not directly involved in the trade negotiations, his role as White House national security adviser could still allow him to make a meaningful contribution.He also suggested that defense cost-sharing and the scheduling of a summit between the two countries’ leaders could be part of the discussions.