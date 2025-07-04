Menu Content

Politics

President Lee's Approval Rating Rises to 62.1% One Month into Office

Written: 2025-07-07 09:51:51Updated: 2025-07-07 10:07:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has exceeded 60 percent roughly one month after taking office, according to a recent poll.

In a survey conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-508 adults nationwide from Monday to Friday last week, 62-point-one percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job.

Meanwhile, 31-point-four percent said he is performing poorly, while six-point-five percent were unsure.

The percentage of respondents with a positive view of the president rose by two-point-four percentage points from the previous week, while the negative rating dropped by two-point-two percentage points.

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In a separate survey on the approval ratings of political parties, the ruling Democratic Party led with 53-point-eight percent, while the main opposition People Power Party received 28-point-eight percent, falling below the 30-percent mark for the first time in about six months. 

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
