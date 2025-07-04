Special Counsel: Yoon Ordered Security to Display Guns While Blocking Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has accused former President Yoon Suk Yeol of ordering his security staff to carry and display firearms in an attempt to block investigators from arresting him in January.The team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, made the accusation on Sunday in a warrant seeking to detain Yoon on multiple charges, including special obstruction of official duty and abuse of authority in connection with his martial law declaration.According to the 66-page warrant request obtained by KBS, Yoon is also accused of instructing security officials to delete records of secure phone communications used by three former military commanders allegedly involved in the martial law operation.The special counsel also named former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as an accomplice in the charge of falsifying official documents, citing his role in the retroactive production of a martial law document.Additionally, Yoon is accused of abusing his authority by directing the presidential secretary for overseas publicity on December 4 to draft and distribute a press guideline to foreign media denying any intent to undermine the constitutional order.