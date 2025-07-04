Ahn Cheol-soo Quits PPP Reform Committee Chair to Run for Party Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People Power Party(PPP) has said that he will step down as chair of the party’s reform committee, just days into his tenure, and instead run in the upcoming party leadership race.Ahn made the announcement during a news conference at the National Assembly on Monday, where he accused the party’s emergency steering committee of rejecting proposals for personnel reform.Ahn said he accepted the role of reform committee chair out of a sense of duty during a desperate time for the party, but encountered a "massive wall" before he could even begin implementing reforms.He added that he held multiple discussions with the party’s interim leadership about personnel reform, but failed to reach agreement.Stressing that true reform begins with personnel changes, Ahn said that he will take the lead in driving sweeping reforms as party leader.He also vowed to sever the party’s ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee, declaring an end to what he called an era of irrationality and unfairness.