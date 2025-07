Photo : YONHAP News

A court will hold a hearing on Wednesday to decide whether to grant a new detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Central District Court announced on Monday that the hearing will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.Yoon also announced on Monday that he plans to attend the hearing in person.He previously attended a hearing and gave statements on January 18, when the court decided to extend his detention.The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case filed the latest warrant request on Sunday, citing multiple charges, including special obstruction of official duty, abuse of authority, and falsification of official documents related to the martial law declaration.Yoon has been out of custody since March 8, when a court revoked his previous detention order.