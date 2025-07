Photo : YONHAP News

Weather authorities have elevated heat wave advisories to warnings for Seoul and the broader capital area, while expanding and strengthening alerts across the country’s western region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the advisories were upgraded to warnings in the capital region and South Chungcheong Province as of 10 a.m. Monday.It marks the first time this year that a heat wave warning has been issued for the capital, coming 18 days earlier than last year.A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum perceived temperature is forecast to surpass 35 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days.The KMA expects the heat wave in the western region to further intensify on Tuesday, with daytime highs rising to 36 degrees in Seoul and the central city of Daejeon, and 34 degrees in the southeastern city of Daegu.