Ex-Marine Corps Chief Appears for Questioning over Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A former head of the Marine Corps appeared for questioning by a special counsel team investigating the Yoon Suk Yeol government's alleged intervention in a 2023 inquest into the death of a Marine during a heavy rain search and rescue operation.Former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan, who is a suspect on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights, responded to the summons at around 10:20 a.m. Monday.The special counsel team is expected to focus on allegations that former President Yoon became enraged over the transfer of files from the military inquest to the civilian police, which recommended that eight officials be charged with occupational negligence resulting in death.Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is alleged to have ordered a delay in the file transfer after being chastised by Yoon.Assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said the team intends to question the former Marine chief about the orders he received from senior officials at the time, including the former minister and the presidential office, before meeting with Col. Park Jung-hun, who led the initial inquest.The team also plans to question Kim as a witness in connection with charges of occupational negligence against former Marine First Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, and allegations of lobbying efforts to exonerate Lim.