Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Supermarkets, Convenience Stores to Offer Discounts to Stabilize Food Prices

Written: 2025-07-07 15:30:18Updated: 2025-07-07 15:58:52

Supermarkets, Convenience Stores to Offer Discounts to Stabilize Food Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

Major grocery chains and convenience stores will begin rolling out deep discounts on staple food products, such as ramen, bread and coffee, in a government-backed effort to help stabilize prices. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs unveiled the plan on Monday following a meeting held last Friday with food and distribution companies, during which they agreed to launch a large-scale summer discount event starting this month to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Companies including Nongshim, Ottogi and Paldo will offer discounts ranging from ten to 50 percent on select ramen products at major supermarkets, and run two for one and two-plus-one promotions at convenience stores.

SPC will offer discounts of up to 50 percent on its bread and hotteok products sold at supermarket chains through July 17, while Dongseo Food will run buy one get one free promotions on its coffee products.

Meanwhile, CJ and Daesang will hold special events and offer discounts on their kimchi products sold in stores, online retailers and home shopping channels.

The summer discount plan comes five days after the government released its June consumer price trends report and vowed efforts to curb inflation, particularly for processed foods.

Consumer prices for processed foods rose four-point-six percent last month from a year earlier, marking the highest increase since November 2023.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >