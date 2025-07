Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics has estimated that its quarterly operating profit nearly halved from a year earlier, citing higher U.S. tariffs and rising logistics costs.According to tentative figures in the company's regulatory filing on Monday, operating profit for the April-to-June period reached 639-point-one billion won, down 46-point-six percent from a year earlier.Compared to the first quarter, the figure marks 49-point-two percent decline and falls far short of the market forecast of about 750 billion won.Sales for the second quarter are estimated at 20-point-74 trillion won, down four-point-four percent from a year earlier and eight-point-eight percent from the previous quarter.The company attributed the declines in both operating profit and sales to a delayed recovery in consumer sentiment across key markets.