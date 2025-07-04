President Lee Calls on New PM to Help Normalize State Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has called on the nation’s new prime minister, Kim Min-seok, to take responsibility for the execution of state affairs.The president made the request Monday during a luncheon with Prime Minister Kim, asking him to pay special attention to matters regarding people’s livelihoods, public order and safety, including the reduction of casualties from industrial and natural disasters.Kim responded by saying he will work to coordinate and implement measures for the smooth handling of national affairs, pinpoint long-term agendas, and resolve social conflicts, according to the top office.The new prime minister also reported his plans to help resolve ongoing conflicts in the National Assembly and meet with the ruling and opposition parties.Kim, who was inaugurated earlier in the day at a ceremony held in the central administrative city of Sejong, is expected to hold a private weekly meeting with President Lee on a regular basis.