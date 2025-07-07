S. Korea Ramps up Final Push in US Tariff Talks with Pressure from Trump for Deals

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will conclude trade deals or begin sending letters notifying tariff rates as the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs will expire on July 9. South Korea is going all out in negotiations with Washington ahead of the deadline, sending its top trade official and national security adviser to Washington.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the U.S. will begin sending out letters notifying tariff rates to 12 to 15 countries starting Monday.Trump said that the U.S. has also made deals with some countries, so there will be a mix of letters and deals, adding negotiations with most countries are expected to conclude by July 9.U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that the higher tariff rates will take effect on August 1.The remarks suggest negotiations may remain possible until August 1 even if countries receive the tariff letters.As countries are making a final push to secure favorable terms in talks with the U.S., South Korea has also sent its top security official and trade chief to Washington.Upon arrival in the U.S. on Sunday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac stated that high-level engagement was deemed necessary as the negotiations enter a critical phase.During the three-day visit, Wi plans to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss security and trade issues.He also suggested that defense cost-sharing and the scheduling of a summit between the two countries’ leaders could be part of the discussions.Meanwhile, foreign media reports say that India could become the third country, after Britain and Vietnam, to reach a trade deal with the U.S.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.