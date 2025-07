Photo : YONHAP News

Following the year's first heat wave warning issued for the capital Seoul on Monday, many regions around the country are set to observe a tropical night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), showers of up to 40 millimeters are forecast in the inland regions until Monday night due to atmospheric instability in line with rising temperatures.Humidity is expected to further rise on Tuesday with most areas likely to see more showers.Morning lows on Tuesday are projected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs to rise to between 27 and 36 degrees.Amid the humidity, the maximum sensory temperature in most parts of the country are likely to surge to around 35 degrees.