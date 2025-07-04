Special Prosecution Warns Leaks of Yoon's Detention Warrant 'Serious Crime'

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his December 3 martial law declaration says it is also looking into the alleged leak of a request filed to detain Yoon.Special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok's team stressed on Monday that leaking information about a warrant requested by a special prosecutor is a serious crime and will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.Park Ji-young, one of the members of the team, told reporters that the personal information listed in the warrant they filed, like the suspect’s resident registration number and statements of those involved in the case, had been released to the media in violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.Park added that during an investigation, such leaks can be seen as an obstruction of justice.On Sunday, the special prosecution team filed the warrant for Yoon on charges including special obstruction of official duty, violation of the Presidential Security Act, abuse of authority, and falsification of official documents in connection with his short-lived martial law.