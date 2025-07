Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought a maximum five-year prison sentence for 49 protesters who stormed into the Seoul Western District Court in January after the court issued a pretrial detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law move.At a trial hearing on Monday, the prosecution asked the court to hand down one to five-year prison terms for the 49 people facing charges of trespassing of a special building.The state agency in February indicted a total of 63 people, of which four who did not actually trespass into the court building were ordered between a suspended sentence and a ten-month prison term after admitting their offense.Eighteen to 30-month sentences were sought against ten others on charges of blocking vehicles from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) and striking the car windows, with their sentencing set for August 1.