DP Pushes for Passage of Contentious Broadcasting Bills through Standing Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) pushed for passage of contentious broadcasting bills through a parliamentary standing committee, aimed at restructuring the governance of the nation's public broadcasters, such as KBS, MBC and EBS.At a plenary session on Monday, the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee approved revisions to the Broadcasting Act, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act and the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act.The revisions stipulate increasing the number of directors at KBS from eleven to 15, those at the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), the largest shareholder of MBC, and those at EBS from nine to 13 each, and expanding the range of subjects that can make recommendations.Negotiation bodies at the National Assembly can recommend six director candidates at KBS and five each for the FBC and EBS, while a committee composed of at least 100 members will be tasked to recommend presidents at the public broadcasters.While the DP claimed the revisions were meant to enhance democracy and transparency within the public broadcasters, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) accused the Lee Jae Myung administration of attempting to seize control of public broadcasters.