Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of customers have parted ways with SK Telecom since it announced it would exempt early termination fees for users who switched mobile carriers after the company was hit by a massive customer data breach earlier this year.According to industry figures released Monday, SKT subscribers fell by three-thousand-865 on Saturday, the first day after the penalty exemption was announced.Since last month, the net reduction figure has remained around 10-thousand, but the latest update has yet to be released.The company saw its subscribers shrink rapidly in the wake of a major USIM hacking incident in April, which gradually slowed as its free USIM replacement service picked up speed.All SKT customers as of April 18, prior to the hacking incident becoming public, can switch carriers by Monday next week without incurring penalties.