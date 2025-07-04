Top Security Adviser, US Secretary of State Hold Talks on Pending Bilateral Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday in Washington, D.C., to discuss pending issues between the two countries.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, the two sides held in-depth discussions on ways to develop bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges.South Korea emphasized the importance of pursuing consultations in a manner that strengthens the bilateral alliance within a broader strategic framework.Seoul also expressed hope that a summit between the two leaders would be held at an early date to help advance mutually beneficial outcomes across various pending issues.According to the presidential office, the U.S. side shared the sentiment, noting that while letters regarding U.S. tariffs were sent out Monday to key trading partners, including South Korea, there is still time before the new tariffs take effect on August 1.The U.S. reportedly voiced hope to continue close communication with South Korea to reach an agreement before the deadline.The top office said that the two sides also agreed to closely coordinate on shipbuilding cooperation, noting that mobilizing the capacities of both governments and industries is key to achieving practical and mutually beneficial progress in the sector.