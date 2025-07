Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending the deadline for new tariff implementation to August 1.The White House announced Monday that Trump signed the order to revise the expiration date for certain tariff rates, which were originally set to take effect on July 9.Trump also sent tariff letters to multiple countries notifying them of their new reciprocal tariff rates, which will take effect on August 1.The White House said that Trump took the actions based on information and recommendations from senior officials, including assessments on the status of trade negotiations.On Monday, Trump sent tariff letters to 14 countries, including South Korea and Japan, informing them of new reciprocal tariff rates ranging between 25 and 40 percent.