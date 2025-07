Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang to mark the 31st anniversary of the death of his grandfather and the regime's founder, Kim Il-sung.The North’s Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim paid tribute at the mausoleum at midnight, accompanied by key party officials.While North Korean state media typically report on Kim’s activities a day after they occur, this visit was reported on the same day.North Korea is expected to observe this year's anniversary in a relatively low-key manner, as the regime usually reserves large-scale commemorations for every fifth and tenth anniversary.Last year, a major memorial ceremony was held at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang to mark the 30th anniversary.