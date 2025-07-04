State Auditor Issues Warning to KCC Chief over Political Remarks on Online Media

Photo : YONHAP News

The state auditor has issued a formal “warning” to the head of the state broadcasting watchdog for violating political neutrality obligations by making politically charged remarks during appearances on conservative YouTube channels.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) announced disciplinary action on Tuesday as it released its audit report on Lee Jin-sook, the chief of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).The BAI said that, as the head of a public institution, Lee violated the duty of political neutrality required of civil servants by appearing on widely accessible YouTube programs and expressing support for or opposition to specific political parties.The agency added that such remarks risk undermining public trust in the KCC and could be seen as actions that significantly compromise the principle of political impartiality.In September last year, when her official duties were suspended following an impeachment motion, Lee appeared multiple times on conservative YouTube channels and made critical remarks against the Democratic Party.In response, the National Assembly passed a resolution on November 14 requesting that the BAI investigate whether her actions violated the political neutrality obligations required of public officials.