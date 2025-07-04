Special Counsel Summons Former Deputy Security Adviser in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s alleged intervention in a 2023 probe into the death of a Marine has announced plans to summon and question former deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo, a key figure in the Yoon administration’s foreign and security policy team.The team, led by Special Counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, said Tuesday that Kim has been called in for questioning at 3 p.m. on Friday, as part of its investigation into a presidential office meeting held on July 31, 2023.The team is examining allegations that former President Yoon became enraged during the meeting after receiving a briefing on the Marine Corps’ preliminary probe into the Marine's death and subsequently ordered a delay in transferring the case to the police.Special counsel Lee said that the team will investigate the circumstances around the presidential office’s alleged involvement in the probe after the meeting.While the full list of attendees has not been identified, foreign and security aides, including those from the National Security Office, were reportedly present at the meeting.The Marine in question, Corporal Chae, died during a flood rescue mission in 2023, prompting an investigation into whether the Yoon administration intervened to delay the transfer of military findings that recommended negligence charges against a Marine commander.