Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, currently visiting the United States for last-ditch negotiations with the Trump administration to extend the deferment of reciprocal tariffs, has met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.According to the trade ministry on Tuesday, Yeo reaffirmed Seoul's resolve to enhance cooperation between the two countries' manufacturing sectors, while requesting “amicable treatment” from Washington for key South Korean exports, including automobiles and steel.Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump further postponed the enforcement date for reciprocal tariffs on major trading partners, including South Korea, from July 9 to August 1.Yeo, who also met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Saturday, reportedly plans to remain in Washington with his team to make a full push toward securing a deal that serves South Korea’s best interests.