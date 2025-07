Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung expressed relief and gratitude over an agreement between the rival political parties to establish a consultative body focused on shared election pledges related to bread-and-butter issues, pledging state support for the initiative.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee called on the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to work together to devise practical solutions that will genuinely improve public livelihoods.The president emphasized that although the National Assembly, the government, and the rival parties each hold different positions, they are all partners in the shared goal of improving the lives of the people.He urged Cabinet ministers to explore ways to support the parties' initiatives.