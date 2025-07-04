Seoul, Jeju See Nine Consecutive Tropical Nights as Heat Wave Persists

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and the southernmost island of Jeju have experienced nine consecutive tropical nights, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA).In the capital, the overnight low was 26-point-nine degrees Celsius, marking the ninth straight tropical night, defined as when temperatures stays at or above 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.On Jeju Island, nighttime lows also remained above 25 degrees, with temperatures reaching 26-point-four degrees in the northern region and 25-point-eight degrees in the south.Tropical nights were also observed in several other cities, including Wonju in Gangwon Province, Chungju in North Chungcheong, Daejeon, Jeonju in North Jeolla, Gwangju, Daegu, and Busan.Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected to range between 27 and 36 degrees Celsius, with Seoul and Daejeon forecast to hit 36 degrees, Gwangju 35, and Daegu 34.Scattered showers of up to 40 millimeters, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning, are also forecast for much of the country in the evening, including the capital region, but the precipitation is not expected to help cool down the heat.