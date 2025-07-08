Trump Reveals Letter to S. Korean President, Announces 25% Tariffs from Aug. 1

Photo : YONHAP News - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will impose a 25 percent reciprocal tariff on all imports from South Korea starting August 1. The announcement was made in a letter posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, in which Trump claimed that the trade relationship between the two countries has been far from “reciprocal.”Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says his government will charge 25 percent tariffs on imports from South Korea and Japan starting August 1.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement Monday, as Trump released his letters to the leaders of South Korea and Japan.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]“I have the signed letters that went out to both South Korea and Japan today, and there will be approximately 12 other countries that will receive notifications and letters directly from the President of the United States."Trump also signed an executive order extending the current deadline for tariff negotiations from July 9 to August 1.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]"This one is to the president of the Republic of Korea, original signature on that. And these will be mailed. And then here we also have another letter to the prime minister of Japan as well. Both countries will be receiving a 25 percent tariff rate effective on August 1st.”The letter states that any retaliatory increase in tariffs from partner countries will result in an additional surcharge on top of the 25 percent, and that the 25 percent is far less than what is needed to eliminate the U.S. trade deficit with South Korea.With Trump allowing another three-week pause, Seoul's national security adviser Wi Sung-lac met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Monday.The South Korean presidential office said Wi and Rubio agreed to continue with tariff negotiations in a way that bolsters the bilateral alliance.During the meeting, the national security adviser indicated Seoul's intention to swiftly arrange a South Korea-U.S. summit in an apparent bid to push for a top-down resolution before the August deadline.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.